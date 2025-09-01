Person injured during ATV, dirt bike takeover in Oakland

The Brief More than 100 people were gathered at the site of a crash on Lakeshore at Brooklyn Sunday evening. The Oakland Fire Department said a person was found "not conscious, but breathing" at the scene and was taken to the hospital. An OFD spokesperson said that street takeover injuries are "not uncommon."



More than 100 people were gathered at the site of a crash on Lakeshore at Brooklyn Sunday evening, where one person was injured, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

What they're saying:

A neighbor in the area sent KTVU images and videos of a large scene, with people on ATVs and bikes parked in the grass and one person on a gurney bring brought onto an ambulance.

"Someone’s going to get hurt so it’s not surprising someone did get hurt," Melton Cartes, an Oakland resident.

The resident that sent us the images, who wants to remain anonymous, said the moment was somber and it looked like one of their own was down.

She also took video two weeks ago on Lakeshore, when she said she was nearly "run down" by another large group while walking her dog. In the video, dozens of ATV and dirt bike riders ignore traffic laws and ride on the wrong side of the street.

"They like to do a lot of tricks and ride up on our car and stuff like that," said Oakland resident Tammy Walker.

KTVU reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more information, but received an automated email response that stated, "The Oakland Police Department's Public Information Office will be closed for the Labor Day holiday."

What we know:

A spokesperson from OFD, which responded to the incident, said a person was found "not conscious, but breathing" and was taken to the hospital.

The OFD spokesperson said more than 100 people were gathered and police patrols were requested for traffic control.

The OFD spokesperson also said that street takeover injuries are "not uncommon."

"Definitely weekends, sometimes four times a day," said Cartes when asked how often he sees the groups near the lake.

"We’re sharing the road, we’re sharing space, but understand you’re not a car, you don’t have bumpers," said another resident, Mike Lewis.

"I feel like it’s part of the culture, people are riding their bikes so if you’re from Oakland ,you know that," Walker said.

Cartes said the takeovers are symptomatic of conditions of the city.

"I think it’s a deeper social problem," he said.

People who live near Lake Merritt said Oakland police officers, although already short-staffed, aren’t doing enough to keep the residential area safe.

What we don't know:

Due to the closed city offices, KTVU was unable to get any information about what led to the crash or the condition of the injured person.