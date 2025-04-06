Person falls to death after fire breaks out in Fremont apartment

article

One person has died, and three others were injured following a two-alarm fire in Fremont early Sunday.

What we know:

It was around 2:50 a.m. when crews from the Fremont Fire Department responded to a building at the Waterstone Apartments on Bidwell Drive. At the scene, crews learned there were multiple residents trapped on a balcony on the fourth floor, officials said.

Two residents trapped on the balcony tried to escape the fire. An official with the Fremont Fire Department said it's unclear at this time if the pair fell from the balcony or were attempting to leap onto the balcony area below the unit on fire.

Officials said obstructions in the parking lot impeded their ability in placing the ground ladder. Just as they were doing so, the two residents fell to the ground.

One resident was declared dead soon after, and three others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Of the three injured, one was last reported to be in critical condition. Another was transported in serious but stable condition, and the third was transported with minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

Officials said that three of the victims were from the same apartment unit while the fourth one was from a neighboring unit on the fourth floor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire at Fremont Apartment complex. One person has died, Fremont fire officials said.

What's next:

All residents in the apartment building where the fire occurred have been displaced due to widespread smoke and water damage. Officials said the Red Cross is assisting.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unclear how long residents will be displaced because of the fire, officials said.

According to officials, the last fatal fire in Fremont was in October 2024.

