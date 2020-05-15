Person killed in hit-and-run on Oakland highway

article

(KTVU and wire report) -- All lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland are back open, after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run, said CHP.

The incident was first reported at 11:43 p.m. Thursday on the highway at the 29th Avenue off-ramp.

Authorities issued a sig-alert at 11:58 p.m., as all lanes of the highway

were blocked.

The CHP then reported one lane of the highway had reopened at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The entire road was cleared about an hour later.

No information about the vehicle involved was available, nor the identity of the person who was hit and killed.