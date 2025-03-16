Person killed outside Lucky's grocery store in Hayward

The Brief A man was killed outside a Lucky's grocery store in Hayward No one has been arrested for the homicide The shooting marks Hayward's second homicide of 2025



A man was killed outside a Lucky's grocery store in Hayward on Saturday night, police officials reported.

Officers responded to the 22000 block of Mission Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. over reports of a shooting. There at the scene, they came across a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene, officials said.

What we don't know:

No one has been arrested at this time for this shooting. It's unclear the circumstances leading up to the shooting or if this was a targeted attack.

Authorities are also not publicly naming the victim pending notification of next of kin and official confirmation of his identity.

Officials also did not provide the age of the victim.

Dig deeper:

In a statement, Lucky's parent company, Save Mart Companies, said they are cooperating with Hayward police.

"We are grateful to law enforcement for their swift action in response to this terrible tragedy," a spokesperson with the company said.

According to Save Mart Companies, neither customers nor employees were involved in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Green with the Hayward Police Department at (510) 293-7176.

This shooting marks Hayward's second homicide of 2025.