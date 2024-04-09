Person of interest sought in SJSU arson investigation

San Jose State University police are searching for a person of interest in an arson investigation.

Campus police responded to two fires at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, one on March 31 in the men's restroom on the seventh floor and then on April 8 on the library's eighth floor.

Police and CalFire believe the fires were purposely set. The state Fire Marshal’s Arson and Bomb Unit are requesting public assistance in solving the case.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call SJSU police at (408) 924-2222 or call the state Arson and Bomb Unit at: (213)302-5855 or email arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.