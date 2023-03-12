Expand / Collapse search
Person shot and killed on Hegenberger Road Sunday morning

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Sunday morning on Hegenberger Road.   

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Officers arrived to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.   

Medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.   

Police said they're treating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. 