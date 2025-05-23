Person shot dead in broad daylight on Oakland's International Boulevard

The Brief A person was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Oakland on International Boulevard No suspect is currently in custody over the shooting The shooting comes just a day after another shooting on International Boulevard



A person was fatally shot on International Boulevard in Oakland Friday afternoon, police say.

Oakland police officers responded to the 90th Avenue and International Boulevard intersection around 1:15 p.m. after getting calls about multiple gunshots ringing out.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with at least a gunshot wound. That person was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Officials are not publicly identifying the victim at this time. A motive for the shooting was not shared.

Local perspective:

This shooting comes just a day after another person was shot in the 1700 block of International Boulevard following a standoff at about 11:30 a.m.

In that shooting, the victim was hospitalized and last reported to be in critical condition.

No other information was shared about the circumstances of that shooting. A suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.