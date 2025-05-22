Expand / Collapse search

Oakland shooting and standoff ends with suspect's arrest

Published  May 22, 2025 5:37pm PDT
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a long standoff that followed a shooting on Thursday. 

Victim critically injured

What we know:

Police said they are investigating the shooting that happened at around 11:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of International Boulevard. 

Arriving officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a hospital where they are listed in critical condition, police said. 

Police did not have any further details about the victim or what led up to the shooting. 

Police said they located a suspect on the 2400 block of 25th Avenue. Police did not say if the standoff happened at a residence. 

The suspect was safely taken into custody. 

We will update this story with the latest developments. 

