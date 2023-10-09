Person shot while trying to stop Oakland robbery

article

A shooting and robbery are under investigation by Oakland police on Monday.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m in the 1800 block of 42nd Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Officers said a victim was walking to their car when another vehicle pulled up beside them. An occupant of the vehicle exited and approached the victim, forcefully taking their belongings. During this altercation, the victim was assaulted, according to the police.

Featured article

A second victim attempted to intervene but was shot, according to police.

The suspect returned to their vehicle and fled the scene with the stolen items, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.