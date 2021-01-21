Person trespassing on Caltrain tracks struck and killed in Palo Alto

A Caltrain struck and killed a person trespassing on the tracks in Palo Alto on Thursday afternoon, an agency spokeswoman said.

The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. at the Churchill Avenue grade crossing involving northbound train No. 261 that had 22 passengers on board and was heading for San Francisco, according to Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew.

All trains are stopped in the area as of 4:30 p.m.

The fatality is the Caltrain's first of 2021.

At the scene shortly before 5 p.m., SkyFOX showed first responders blocking traffic from crossing over the train tracks near the Palo Alto train station.

Bay City News reporter Dan McMenamin contributed to this KTVU report.