Paul McCartney, PETA call for East Bay coffee chain to remove plant-based milk surcharge

article

The Brief Peet's Coffee has a long history in the Bay Area, with its first location opening in 1966 at Vine and Walnut streets in Berkeley. Peet's charges an additional $0.80 to customers who order oat or almond milk. Starbucks stopped charging extra for non-dairy milk in November.



In an open letter to Emeryville-based Peet's Coffee, Beatles' legend Paul McCartney is asking the coffee chain to stop charging an extra fee for plant-based milk.

The request is in partnership with PETA as part of the animal rights organization's "For Peet's Sake!" campaign.

"I must say this surprised me as I understand that your company is committed to reducing methane emissions and water waste, yet cow's milk significantly contributes to them," McCartney said in the letter addressed to Eric Lauterbach, the CEO of Peet's Coffee.

The musician went on to mention how other national coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' have eliminated plant-based milk surcharges.

"I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy," McCartney said.

On Monday, PETA will place a billboard outside a Peet's location in Oakland, calling for the company to "end the vegan upcharge."

Peet's Coffee has a long history in the Bay Area, with its first location opening in 1966 at Vine and Walnut streets in Berkeley. The chain's second location opened in 1971 in Menlo Park.

The coffee company has since expanded with hundreds of stores worldwide.

Coffee chains without milk surcharges

Dig deeper:

Dunkin', one of the nation's largest coffee chains, stopped charging customers a milk surcharge on March 5. The move was "guided by guest feedback," the chain told FOX Business.

The policy change came after the chain was sued over claims the plant-based milk charge was discriminatory against those with lactose intolerance or allergies. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

Starbucks stopped charging extra for non-dairy milk in November.

Peet's charges an additional $0.80 to customers who ask for oat or almond milk rather than cow's milk.

The PETA campaign says Peet's is "penalizing consumers for choosing dairy-free milks that are kind to cows, their calves, and the environment."

Other coffee chains with locations around the Bay Area, like Philz, Blue Bottle and Dutch Bros, do not charge for milk substitutions.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters, which is owned by Peet's parent company, does not charge for milk substitutions. In 2023, the company made oat milk its default choice for milk-based drinks.

Stumptown's locations are primarily in Portland, though there are several locations across New York and Los Angeles.

KTVU has reached out to Peet's coffee regarding the PETA campaign and McCartney's letter but has not heard back.