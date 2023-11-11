Petaluma man arrested for allegedly stealing truck with owner's dog in it

A Petaluma man was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole a truck with its owner's dog in it, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a man reporting someone had just stolen his truck in the area of Weller and East D Street, with his dog in it, the Petaluma Police Department said in a news release.

The victim gave a description of the vehicle and multiple officers searched the area but were initially unsuccessful in finding it. Police said they issued a "be on the lookout" alert to neighboring law enforcement agencies to notify them about the stolen vehicle.

Around 8:05 p.m., a Santa Rosa officer found the stolen vehicle traveling on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. He attempted to pull the truck over, but the suspect allegedly fled. A car chase followed, which went on southbound Highway 101 into Petaluma.

A Petaluma officer threw a "spike strip" in front of the fleeing vehicle and successfully punctured the tires. Eventually, the suspect stopped the vehicle just south of the Old Redwood Highway overpass, according to police.

The suspect surrendered to the officers and was identified as Michael Carter Bailey, a 50-year-old Petaluma transient.

Meanwhile, the dog was returned to its owner unharmed, along with the vehicle.

Bailey was transported and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony probation violation, and evading a peace officer.

Those who witnessed the theft of the vehicle are asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.