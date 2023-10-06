Petaluma mom and son battle, and survive, cancer together

Shawna Majerus and her son, Elec, of Petaluma battled cancer together at the same time.

Elec was diagnosed with leukemia at age 8 and was told he needed aggressive treatment.

Shawna also received devastating news that she had breast cancer.

The two then fought together, working to stay alive.

Now, both are healthy.

At age 12, Eric said he's glad he finally gets to attend school and he likes playing cards and board games.

"We often chuckle when we hear people say, 'I'm happy to be here,'" Shawna Majerus said. "It's a connection we have together. We are truly happy to be here."

Mother and son will share their story, along with others, at the annual Catwalk for a Cure findraiser in Santa Rosa on Saturday.

The luncheon is held every October to mark breast cancer awareness month.