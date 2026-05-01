Petaluma parents plead for help finding missing at risk 16-year-old son

The Brief Chace Finn, a 16-year-old sophomore at Carpe Diem High School, has been missing since Tuesday morning. The teen is considered at risk because he does not have his required medication for anxiety and depression. Petaluma police are investigating multiple sightings and believe Finn may be in a neighboring city with another missing teen from Windsor.



The parents of a Petaluma teenager are pleading for the public's help after their son vanished earlier this week.

Chace Finn, 16, has been missing since Tuesday morning, and his family says he has never disappeared like this before.

Family and friends have spent the last several days searching Chace's favorite spots. According to his parents, the teen was last seen at home playing a video game. He did not attend classes at Carpe Diem High School that day because he had an appointment scheduled for later that afternoon.

Finn's mother, Nadine Finn, said her son likely took a bus near their home. He is believed to be wearing a dark-colored hoodie and sweatpants and may be carrying a small black backpack. However, he left behind his cellphone, identification and money.

The search has taken on a sense of urgency because Finn requires medication.

"He has anxiety and depression, and he hasn't taken his medicine in a couple of days," Nadine Finn said. "That will often cause spiraling, and I don't know what that's going to lead to."

Petaluma police have issued an alert and are treating the case as a "missing teen at risk" due to his age. Investigators said they have responded to multiple reported sightings and are following leads that suggest Finn may be in a neighboring city. His parents noted he may be in the company of another teenager from Windsor who also left home.

Finn is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"He's a great kid. He's sensitive, he's loyal," his mother said. "I love him, and I miss him, and I want him home safe."

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU