Trailblazing Bay Area fire chief dies at 58, due to 'job related cancer'

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The Brief A veteran Bay Area fighter has died from a "job related cancer." Battalion Chief Monique Vandenberg was 58 years old. She made history in her fire department and was being remembered for her commitment and dedication and honored as a trailblazer.



A veteran Bay Area firefighter who made history in her fire department is being remembered for her leadership and dedication to her job and to her community.

What we know:

Plans are underway for a memorial service this week to honor 58-year-old Santa Clara County Battalion Chief Monique Vandenberg. The mother of two died on April 30, from "job related cancer," according to the California Fire Foundation.

There's no word on what type of cancer she had.

For 22 years, Vandenberg served with the Santa Clara County Fire Department and was a member of its hazardous materials team.

First woman

She became the first woman in the department’s history to reach the rank of fire captain.

She later reached further heights when she earned the title of battalion chief, an achievement, the California Fire Foundation said, "that reflected her determination, professionalism, and lifelong commitment to the fire service."

Job-related illnesses

Dig deeper:

Cancer and other job-related illnesses are known and acknowledged risks taken by those who wear the fire badge in California, with state presumption laws backing that.

"The California state legislature has recognized the significant health hazards to all firefighters," the labor organization California Professional Firefighters said on its website.

SEE ALSO: Beloved Bay Area firefighter dies at age 36 after cancer battle

Job-related cancer among firefighters is covered under California Labor Code 3212.1, which states, "The cancer so developing or manifesting itself in these cases shall be presumed to arise out of and in the course of the employment."

Union leaders called Vandenberg "a trailblazing leader," and said that she fought courageously.

‘Very best of our profession’

What they're saying:

"Monique Vandenberg embodied the very best of our profession," Captain Anthony Fletcher, President of IAFF Local 1165 said in a statement to KTVU. "Her strength, leadership, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who served alongside her. Today we honor not only her accomplishments but also the hidden costs so many firefighters pay in service to others."

The union went on to detail the dangers that go beyond fighting the flames.

"Firefighting carries profound health risks that the public rarely sees. Every emergency response exposes our members to toxic smoke, hazardous materials, and carcinogens that accumulate over a career — elevating firefighters’ cancer risk significantly above the general population," IAFF Local 1165 said, adding, "Occupational cancer has become the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service."

Figures show firefighters face a 9% higher risk of getting cancer and a 14% higher risk of dying from the disease, compared with the general population, according to UCLA Health.

Call for more protections

Union leaders said that they continue to fight for protections for firefighters and their families.

They called for action including expanded cancer screenings, improved decontamination protocols, and increased safety in equipment and practices, as well as stronger presumptive laws.

"To Chief Vandenberg’s family and loved ones," the union said. "You are not alone. The men and women of Local 1165 grieve with you and remain committed to standing by your side."

Shattered heart

Her family and colleagues expressed their profound heartbreak and sadness over her loss.

On Facebook on May 1, Lisa Vandenberg Scala wrote, "It is with a heart that feels completely shattered that I share the passing of my sister."

Beyond her service and dedication to protecting others, Vandenberg was also remembered for her faith in God, and her family held to that faith as they sought comfort.

"The grief I feel is beyond anything I can put into words. It is a loss that echoes through every part of me," her sister shared. "But even in this heartbreak, I hold tightly to my faith and the promise that this is not goodbye forever. One day, we will be together again."

In addition to her sister Lisa, the late fire chief is survived by her husband Josh; their two children, her mother Nelleke, and her two brothers, Ted and John, according to the California Fire Foundation.

"Her service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," union leaders said, "Rest in peace, Battalion Chief Monique Vandenberg. Your watch is over."

The memorial service for Vandenberg will be on Saturday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church in San Jose.