Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction

Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials.

Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus.

Officials said the schools do not currently have electricity because of the equipment malfunction. The situation is not expected to be resolved until this weekend.

The current plan is to reopen the schools on Monday.

The campus is located at 299 Casa Grande Rd., Petaluma.

