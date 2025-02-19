Downtown San Jose is adding another state-of-the-art venue to its nightlife scene in the next few months.

The Pete Be Center says it’s the largest privately-owned, music and event center to open in San Jose’s SoFA District in the last decade.

Since the pandemic, it’s been a challenge to have a thriving business throughout the Bay Area, but San Jose business advocates say things are rebounding, and they’re expecting this new music venue to bring more people back downtown.

"Downtown San Jose has emerged into a true entertainment district. We have a ton of bars, restaurants and really new concepts of lounges," said Alex Stettinski, San Jose Downtown Assoc. CEO.

Stettinski says nightlife in the area is finally getting some of its momentum back.

Like many other major cities, San Jose struggled to get people to frequent businesses again after the pandemic, but he says now there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

"So far, we have exceeded pre-pandemic numbers in downtown San Jose when it comes to nightlife on the weekends and at night. During the day and during the week, it’s still a little lagging so we’re at about 60% of where we were pre-COVID," said Stettinski.

The Pete Be Center is one of the new venues hoping to bring thousands of people downtown to San Jose’s South First Area or SoFA District.

The 11,000 square-foot, privately-owned event space will host concerts, festivals and corporate events, accommodating more than 1,000 guests.

Owner Pete Be says the island-themed space is a tribute to his Hawaiian heritage.

"The way we carry ourselves all around is the island vibes. We plan to bring a lot of island music here along with the other ones," said Be.

Be says other musical genres, including Latin, Reggae, Hip Hop and Country, will also be welcomed, and his goal is to bring in touring artists from all over the world.

As San Jose preps for the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup games next year, Be hopes the Center will become a premier social destination in the South Bay.

"Smash Mouth got its first break from the Cactus Club (in San Jose). What we want to do is become that first break for a lot of mid-sized artists," said Be.

The Pete Be Center says it’s planning to host its first event on April 19th outdoors and inside the venue.

They’ll announce the entertainment in the next few weeks.