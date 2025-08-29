Evacuations ordered as Peter Fire burns in Lake County
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. - Evacuations were ordered Friday for a Lake County community after a vegetation fire broke out, officials said.
Blaze burning near Kelseyville
What we know:
The Peter Fire was reported around 12:06 p.m. near the unincorporated town of Kelseyville, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
As of 2:22 p.m., the fire had burned about 47 acres with containment at 5%.
Evacuations ordered
Why you should care:
The county issued an evacuation order for residents in zone KEL-E150.
"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the county said."
The Source: Cal Fire, Lake County