Evacuations ordered as Peter Fire burns in Lake County

By
Published  August 29, 2025 1:21pm PDT
Lake County
KTVU FOX 2
Peter Fire burning in Lake County

The Brief

    • The blaze broke out around 2:22 p.m. and has grown to 47 acres.
    • Residents in zone KEL-E150 were ordered to leave immediately.

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. - Evacuations were ordered Friday for a Lake County community after a vegetation fire broke out, officials said.

Blaze burning near Kelseyville

What we know:

The Peter Fire was reported around 12:06 p.m. near the unincorporated town of Kelseyville, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 2:22 p.m., the fire had burned about 47 acres with containment at 5%.

Evacuations ordered

Why you should care:

The county issued an evacuation order for residents in zone KEL-E150.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the county said."

The Source: Cal Fire, Lake County

Lake County