Evacuations ordered as Peter Fire burns in Lake County

The Brief The Peter Fire erupted near the town of Kelseyville in Lake County, prompting evacuation orders. The blaze broke out around 2:22 p.m. and has grown to 47 acres. Residents in zone KEL-E150 were ordered to leave immediately.



Evacuations were ordered Friday for a Lake County community after a vegetation fire broke out, officials said.

Blaze burning near Kelseyville

What we know:

The Peter Fire was reported around 12:06 p.m. near the unincorporated town of Kelseyville, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 2:22 p.m., the fire had burned about 47 acres with containment at 5%.

Evacuations ordered

Why you should care:

The county issued an evacuation order for residents in zone KEL-E150.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access," the county said."