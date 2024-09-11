Pets may have caused house fire in Pacifica home

article

Pacifica firefighters on Tuesday evening put out a residential blaze apparently caused by a family pet, the North County Fire Authority said.

At 7:34 p.m., crews arrived at a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Adobe Drive. The first arriving fire company found heavy smoke coming from a single-story, single-family dwelling. Firefighters made entry and began search and rescue operations and found a person who they safely brought outside with no injuries.

Crews remained on scene for over two and a half hours.

The family of three is being assisted by the American Red Cross, the fire department said.

The cause of the incident was determined to be accidental and the result of combustibles too close to cooking appliances.

A family pet may have inadvertently dislodged newly purchased groceries onto a countertop cooking appliance, according to the North County Fire Authority.