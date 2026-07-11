Largest pet retailer in US is closing its only San Francisco store

The Brief The company confirmed the store will close July 19, citing pet owners' "evolving" shopping habits, the San Francisco store's "long-term viability," and online ordering. PetSmart has over 1,600 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and employs more than 50,000 employees. The San Francisco store, located on Geary Boulevard, offers training, grooming and a dog day camp, in addition to retail shopping.



PetSmart, the nation's largest pet supply retailer, will close its only store in San Francisco next week.

The company confirmed the store will close July 19, citing pet owners' "evolving" shopping habits, the San Francisco store's "long-term viability," and online ordering.

Why is PetSmart closing in San Francisco?

What we know:

"As more customers choose online ordering, autoship and same-day delivery, we're continuing to adapt how we serve pet parents across the Bay Area," a representative said in an email to KTVU.

The company encouraged pet owners to shop at its Daly City location, which will be expanding its online fulfillment capabilities.

The San Francisco store, located on Geary Boulevard, offers training, grooming and a dog day camp, in addition to retail shopping.

PetSmart has over 1,600 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, making it the nation's largest pet retailer behind Petco, and employs more than 50,000 employees.

It was founded in Phoenix in 1986 and was acquired by a private equity firm BC Partners in 2015.

The company says its San Francisco employees will be offered transitional resources and opportunities to relocate to other Bay Area stores following the closure.