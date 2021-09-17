PG&E customers should prepare for another rate hike

Pacific Gas & Electric customers should prepare for another rate hike in the near future.

According to the Bay Area News Group, the average bill could climb about $10 per month due to PG&E's request for more money for its rapidly expanding wildfire safety program.

The request to raise rates is due to the power company's request to rapidly expanding wildfire safety program along with other expenses.

"Faced with the complex wildfire threat our state faces, PG&E is taking action to build a more climate-resilient energy network," Lynsey Paulo, a PG&E spokesperson stated in explaining the primary impetus behind the revenue request, BANG reported.

The latest rate hike request would cause the average monthly bill to climb to $209 a month for the typical customer who receives both electricity and gas services from the utility. Right now, those bills on average are around $200 a month.

