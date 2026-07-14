PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs in these Bay Area counties

Pacific Gas and Electric is warning customers that it may shut off power in parts of several Bay Area counties amid hot, dry, and windy weather.

The utility said it is closely monitoring weather conditions expected to determine whether Public Safety Power Shutoffs will be necessary for Wednesday and Thursday.

Featured article

Counties being monitored

What they're saying:

PG&E said it is monitoring portions of the following counties:

Marin

Alameda

Contra Costa

San Joaquin

Monterey

San Benito

Fresno

Merced

San Luis Obispo

Santa Barbara

The utility said that no shutoffs have been announced, but dry and breezy onshore winds expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning could warrant them.

The strongest winds are forecast for Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph in wind-prone coastal gaps and valleys, including Altamont Pass, Pacheco Pass and the Salinas Valley.

Combined with low relative humidity, the winds are expected to elevate fire danger in parts of PG&E's service territory.

Winds are expected to remain breezy Thursday afternoon but weaken overall before continuing to diminish Friday.