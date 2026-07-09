Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in the East Bay

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The Brief A 40-year-old has been charged with attempted rape, accused of attacking a woman in an elevator. Police said the attack happened on July 4 in Berkeley.



A 40-year-old man faces attempted rape charges, accused of attacking a woman in an elevator, Berkeley police said.

What we know:

Investigators said the assault happened at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th in an apartment building in downtown Berkeley.

Victim followed, police say

The suspect followed the victim into her apartment building and into an elevator, where he cornered her, police said.

What they're saying:

"He proceeded to expose himself and grope the woman," according to investigators.

The woman managed to escape when the elevator stopped at a floor where another person was present, and she called for help.

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Police search

The suspect fled but didn’t get far.

Officers arrived on scene and searched the area.

He was later located in the garage of a neighboring building.

The suspect has been identified as Sean Christopher Johnson, and police said he has no known address.

Johnson was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Charges filed

On Tuesday, in addition to attempted rape, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with charges including sexual battery, false imprisonment, and burglary.

The suspect has prior felony convictions, according to court records.