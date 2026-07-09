8 alleged San Jose gang members arrested after brutal beating

The Brief Several alleged gang members, including four juveniles, were arrested in gang-related assaults in San Jose and Sunnyvale. One of them was a brutal beating outside a San Jose convenience store that left a man with life-threatening injuries. All suspects face gang-related attempted murder and assault charges.



Several alleged San Jose gang members have been arrested in connection with a brutal beating outside a convenience store and another violent assault, authorities said.

Police said the investigation uncovered evidence linking the suspects to multiple gang-related crimes in San Jose and Sunnyvale.

Victim beaten unconscious outside store

According to the San Jose Police Department, one of the attacks occurred on April 4 outside a convenience store in the 3800 block of Seven Trees Boulevard.

Investigators said at least five suspects, including three juveniles, assaulted a man in what appears to have been a gang-motivated beat down.

The victim lost consciousness during the beating, but the suspects allegedly continued assaulting him, police said.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The suspects fled before officers arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alexander Illescas is photographed.

Police identify suspects

Following an investigation, detectives identified the primary suspects as 19-year-old Moses Martinez, William Dehoyos, 50; and three juvenile boys, whose identities are being withheld because of their ages.

Police said all five are known gang members but did not identify the gang they are allegedly affiliated with.

San Jose police provided an image of the assault in San Jose outside a convivence store on April 4, 2026.

Investigation tied suspects to other crimes

Detectives said the investigation also linked the suspects to another gang-related assault that occurred in Sunnyvale in March.

Investigators also identified additional suspects in that attack. They were Alexander Illescas, 18, Demetrius Martinez, 21, and a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities also learned that one of the juvenile suspects was responsible for a separate gang-motivated incident in February in which a firearm was brandished at a San Jose apartment complex in the 4300 block of The Woods Drive.

Attempted murder charges filed

The adult suspects were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. The juveniles were booked into the juvenile hall. The charges include gang-related attempted murder and assault.