PG&E: Power restored to nearly all customers in latest shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric said Thursday evening that it restored power to essentially all of its customers impacted in the latest shutoff.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff event that started Monday left 172,000 customers in 22 counties, including Napa and Sonoma counties, without power.

The electric company said once winds died down and the "all-clear" was given on Wednesday, crews started inspecting transmission and distribution lines for damage.

There about 1,700 customers that remain without power in Butte, Humboldt, Plumas, Sierra, and Trinity counties. PG&E hopes to have service restored by 8 p.m. All customers in tribal lands have been restored to service.

Nearly 7,000 customers further north in Butte, Humboldt, Plumas, Trinity and Yuba counties are unable to receive power at this time due wildfires.

The utility said there was weather-related damage to some of its equipment in areas where power was turned off. Crews found downed lines and vegetation on power lines, which could have sparked wildfires, had PG&E not de-energized power lines, the company said.