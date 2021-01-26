PG&E reports 27,000 customers without power around Bay Area due to harsh winds

Electrical service is out for some 27,000 customers around the Bay Area as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, as fierce winds and rain batter the region, PG&E reported.

That number is about 11,000 less from Tuesday nigt.

The largest outages were in East Bay and South Bay, with 10,000 customers each.

One observer in Berkeley reported that power lines were arcing.

Wind gusts have reached 55 mph in Point Richmond, 68 mph at Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, and 77 mph on Mt. Diablo, according to the National Weather Service.

