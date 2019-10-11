PG&E restores 99% of Bay Area customers who lost power due to shutdown

article

Pacific Gas and Electric announced late Friday that 99% of customers who lost power as part of the 'Public Safety Power Shutdown' have been restored, as of 8:30 p.m. Approximately 21,000 of PG&E customers remain without power across the state.

They report that all customers in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Trinity and Yolo Counties have been restored.

In total, PG&E reports that approximately 738,000 customers were impacted by the shutdown event. This took place from the Northern Sierra to the Greater Bay Area to Kern County.

At 3:30 p.m., PG&E weather meteorologists gave the "all clear" to turn power back on to all 35 counties impacted by the shutoff.

The utility reports 30 instances of weather-related damage to its electrical transmission system that its working to repair.

The utility also says that they'll have a report submitted to the CPUC within 10 days of the completion of the shutdown detailing the damages it incurred from the weather event.

During the period of the PSPS, customers in impacted areas won't be billed. PG&E says they've paused disconnection and collection activities in these areas.

Advertisement

PG&E will re-open Community Resource Centers on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in areas where power restoration is not yet complete. More than 30 centers have been open throughout the PSPS to provide water, phone charging stations, air-conditioned seating and restrooms for customers.

As of 8:30 p.m., 97% of customers have been restored system-wide, according to PG&E.