PG&E says power shutoffs possible in the Bay Area this week

Pacific Gas and Electric is monitoring a potentially strong offshore wind event this week that could prompt a power safety shutoff for some customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay.

The shutoffs are part of PG&E's plan to reduce wildfire risk during strong, dry wind events.

"During late fall, PG&E’s service territory typically experiences dry vegetation (plants, shrubs, twigs and debris) that are ripe for igniting or spreading a wildfire," PG&E said in a news release. "But dry vegetation conditions have worsened further due to above average temperatures for this time of year, the lack of rain and the recent series of extreme wind events."

High winds are forecast on Wednesday November, 20. PG&E says the scope of the weather event is still fluid, but present projections reflect a possible weather event similar to previous power shutoffs that impacted about 180,000 customers.

PG&E is scheduled to go before the state Senate Energy and Utilities Committee Monday morning. PG&E and two other utilities in the state will be questioned about the use of power safety shutoffs.

For general information about how a Public Safety Power Shutoff works, go to pge.com/psps