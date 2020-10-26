Expand / Collapse search
PG&E shut off power to homes in 36 counties, including more than 130K in Bay Area

Planned power shutoffs underway in Bay Area

Power was shut off in case of high winds and fire danger in the Bay Area. Elissa Harrington reports

GLEN ELLEN, Calif. - PG&E has shut off power to homes in 36 counties in what was forecasted to be the largest public safety power shutoff this year. 

The utility said they consider three factors when deciding whether to initiate a power shutoff.

That’s low humidity, high fuel load on the ground, and winds stronger than 45 miles per hour. 

PG&E de-energizes lines to prevent any equipment that may be damaged by the wind from sparking a fire.

PG&E crews were called to the San Jose foothills on Monday morning for a possible hazard, where the wind was very strong but where power was pre-emptively shut off. 

PG&E forecasted up to 361,000 customers throughout the state could lose power including 133,000 in the Bay Area.

Power started going out Sunday afternoon.

Residents in Glen Ellen, Sonoma County started their generators preparing for a long night.

They said losing power is a pain, but it’s better than a fire.

 "We don't want another big fire," the resident said. "We don't want to be in the same situation we were in 2017, so we're glad they shut the power if they feel it's going to make us safer."

 PG&E will begin restoring power once the weather conditions improve.