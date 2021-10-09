PG&E warns of power shutoffs in East Bay, North Bay

PG&E is warning that approximately 44,000 customers in California, including parts of the East Bay and North Bay, may lose power over two days beginning Monday morning.

Among the Bay Area counties, Solano could have the 4,559 affected households and businesses, the most in the region. In Napa, 2,207 customers could lose power.

Across Alameda, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, there could be a combined total of 822 customers left in the dark.

Called a Public Safety Power Shutoff by PG&E, deliberate cuts to power could happen in 32 California counties and seven tribal areas, the alert said. Tehama County in northern California could have the most customers affected with 6,148 covered by the PSPS.

The intentional power shutoff is meant to reduce the risk of sparking wildfires during a period of dry weather with gusty winds. A fire weather watch is in effect beginning Sunday for the North Bay mountains and hills and valleys of the East Bay.

Advertisement

PG&E says it expects far fewer customers will lose electricity than are covered by the warning.