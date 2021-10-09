Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
8
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
High Wind Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

PG&E warns of power shutoffs in East Bay, North Bay

By KTVU staff
Published 
PG&E
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E is warning that approximately 44,000 customers in California, including parts of the East Bay and North Bay, may lose power over two days beginning Monday morning.

Among the Bay Area counties, Solano could have the 4,559 affected households and businesses, the most in the region. In Napa, 2,207 customers could lose power. 

Across Alameda, Contra Costa and Sonoma counties, there could be a combined total of 822 customers left in the dark.

Called a Public Safety Power Shutoff by PG&E, deliberate cuts to power could happen in 32 California counties and seven tribal areas, the alert said. Tehama County in northern California could have the most customers affected with 6,148 covered by the PSPS.

The intentional power shutoff is meant to reduce the risk of sparking wildfires during a period of dry weather with gusty winds. A fire weather watch is in effect beginning Sunday for the North Bay mountains and hills and valleys of the East Bay.

PG&E says it expects far fewer customers will lose electricity than are covered by the warning.