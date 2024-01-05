Philz Coffee moving headquarters from San Francisco to Oakland

article

A major Bay Area coffee company has closed its San Francisco headquarters and is headed for Oakland, according to a report.

The Philz Coffee campus in the Dog Patch neighborhood, located at 1258 Minnesota Street, has closed, according to San Francisco Examiner. The outlet reports the company CEO said the new headquarters will be at their East Bay roasting plant.

CEO Mahesh Sadarangani is quoted as saying the space no longer served the company's needs due to remote work for corporate employees. The lease was not renewed and expired in December.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said she was happy to welcome the coffee company to "The Town."

"It's not just about coffee; it's about community, and we're honored that a major local favorite has chosen Oakland as their home," Mayor Thao's post read.

The company was founded in 2003 and has since expanded to more than 60 coffee bars across California and the Chicago area.

Last fall, we reported on the homegrown staple's closure of their original Mission District location.