Photos: Bay Area braces for the next atmospheric river

Bay Area residents braced for the next round of storms as the latest atmospheric river began pounding the water-soaked region.

They shored up their homes with sandbags and watched PG&E crews to trim trees.

Tracey Owens was the first in line at the San Francisco Public Works facility on Thursday, hoping to get as many bags as possible.

"Once the water gets in, it's hard to get out," Owens said. "It's hard to remove the water. So hopefully I can prevent that from happening this time. Get me some sandbags. I want to jump on it before the rain starts."

Others in Santa Cruz County brought precious belongings to higher ground as they anticipated more flooding and shoppers in Livermore headed to the market to stockpile provisions.

The wet weather is supposed to last through Sunday.

The Safeway store in Livermore was busy with shoppers ahead of Thursday's storm. March 9, 2023

Shoppers fill their cars in Livermore ahead of Thursday's storm. March 9, 2023

PG&E crews trim trees ahead of the next Bay Area storm.

City workers in San Francisco help residents load their car with sandbags. March 9, 2023

Tracey Owens picks up sandbags in San Francisco ahead of the next storm. March 9, 2023

Residents stock up on sandbags in Danville. March 9, 2023

Residents of Danville stocked up on sandbags ahead of the next atmospheric river to hit the Bay Area. March 9, 2023

A damp mattress leans against a pole in Felton Grove, Santa Cruz County. March 8, 2023

The river in Felton Grove on March 8, 2023.

Daniel Alexander of Felton Grove loaded his trailer so that his belongings wouldn't get wet in the next round of storms. March 8, 2023