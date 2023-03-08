Bay Area storm watch: what to expect from the atmospheric river

After a record-breaking winter with storm after storm pounding through the Bay Area, the National Weather Service says another big one is headed our way.

A significant atmospheric river is expected to hit the region Thursday and Friday with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Breaking it down by time and region, here's what to expect over the next couple of days.

Thursday

NWS Meteorologist Brayden Murdock said rain will start around 4 a.m. and continue until about 10 a.m. Thursday, and should be widespread throughout the Bay.

The North Bay and coastal areas will get hit the hardest during the morning hours, Murdock said.

Beyond 10 a.m. the rain will pick up in intensity across the entire Bay Area and continue into Friday morning.

Along with rainfall strong southerly winds will develop on Thursday with wind gusts up to around 50 mph, according to NWS. These winds may blow down trees resulting in power outages and blocked roadways.

Friday

On Friday, NWS meteorologist Roger Gass said the storm will focus more south, along the Big Sur coast.

"We are concerned about this storm and the potential for flooding," Gass said. "It's another 1-2 punch for the Bay Area."

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday through Sunday for the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast.

Rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas could experience flooding, officials warned. Flooding of streets and poorly draining urban areas is also possible.

Saturday

Gass said the region won't go dry and rain will turn into drizzle on Saturday, with yet another storm brewing into next week.

He said the entire area is at risk for shallow mudslides and rockfalls onto the roadways.

Colin McCarthy, a freshman studying atmospheric sciences at UC Davis, calls the next storms "a train of atmospheric rivers."

"You know it's going to be wet in California when the precipitation anomaly is literally off the charts over the Sierra Nevada," said McCarthy on his US_Stormwatch Twitter account, adding California could see rain measuring in feet over the next few weeks.