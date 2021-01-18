PHOTOS: Inauguration Day 2021

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is set to be a historic one with the COVID-19 pandemic and threats to the Capitol playing a vital role in the preparation.

Inauguration Day 2021 will look very different than previous years with many events going virtual and security concerns closing the National Mall and surrounding areas.

Take a look below!

(This story will be continuously updated through Inauguration Day.)

PREPARATIONS IN DC

Nearly 200,000 U.S. flags will cover part of the National mall to represent the American people who are unable to travel to D.C. for the inauguration of the 46th president.

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The Honor Guard arrives at the East Front of the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January 2 Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: Members of the military pass the East Front of the US Capitol during the dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The inauguration will take place on January Expand

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day 2021 in DC

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. The approximately 191, Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Pennsylvania Avenue is empty between the White House and U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enfo Expand

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Independence Avenue is virtually empty on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, law enforcement agencies have increased security Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A temporary staging location for workers making the preparations for next weeks inauguration ceremony on the National Mall on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following the January 6th pro-Trump Expand

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT INAUGURATION DAY IN DC

The stage for the Presidential Inauguration is prepared outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Signs reading "2021 Biden Harris Inauguration" can be seen within the expanded protective perimeter around the White House on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. As a result of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, increa Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: Biden-Harris Inauguration merchandise is displayed at a store in Union Station on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security concerns, the National Mall will be closed on Inauguration Day, as people are encourage Expand

SECURITY MEASURES

Officials have boosted the number of National Guard members deployed in Washington, D.C., to 25,000 -- an increase of 25 percent.

Guard members have fanned out across the U.S. Capitol lawn, inside the building and in surrounding areas of D.C. for days. It's an unprecedented security force, deemed necessary in the wake of a deadly riot at the Capitol and continuing threats of domestic terrorism.

At least 7,000 National Guard troops from dozens of states are already on the ground in the nation's capital, with more expected to arrive in coming days.

The military security force will be more than three times the total number of U.S. troops currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Razor wire is seen after being installed on the fence surrounding the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro- Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: People pass through a checkpoint on 14th Street NW and I Street NW as workers put up new barriers on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of addition Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: A group of National Guard soldiers patrol the inner perimeter around the U.S. Capitol on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, l Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Virginia National Guard soldiers on the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Maj. Gen. John Rhodes talks to National Guard soldiers before their guard shifts at the U.S. Capitol building on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Due to security threats following last week's storming of the U.S. Capit Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. National Guard troops stand guard at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Ja Expand

Members of the National Guard stand across the street near the Senate office buildings with the U.S. Captiol in the background as heightened security measures are put in place around the U.S. Capitol Building a day after a pro-Trump mob broke into th (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

Virginia National Guard soldiers arrive at the east front of the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE INAUGURATIOND DAY COVERAGE ON FOX 5