Photos: San Francisco lights world's largest pride flag

The world's largest pride flag was lit up Friday night in San Francisco.

At 49-feet wide and 4.1 miles long, the rainbow lasers start at the Ferry Building and shoot down Market Street, angling towards Twin Peaks.

The flag is made up of six powerful lasers and first debuted in 2022.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Mayor London Breed, and other city leaders gathered for the lighting ceremony.

"I'm really proud of this city and what we represent and today is another example of why SF is so incredible," said Mayor Breed.

Rainbow laser shining down Market Street in San Francisco, June 2022.

"This is about the spirit of our city and that idea of a rainbow going down market street talking about the message that sends around the country," said State Senator Scott Weiner.

The bright colors shining across the city bring people together and symbolize inclusivity and human rights, officials said.

ALSO: Same-sex couples marry at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Pride weekend

Photos shared to social media showed different perspectives of the vibrant beams.

The installation is part of the city's pride events during the month of June.