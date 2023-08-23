Photos show person of interest in Oakland homicide case

article

Oakland police are working to solve a homicide that took place in July, and have released images of a person of interest in the case.

The fatal incident happened on July 27, shortly before 5:15 a.m., in the area of 7th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a person on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In an effort to garner community assistance, investigators released images Wednesday of a person of interest in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.