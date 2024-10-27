Photos: Stunning colors of fall foliage at Mammoth Lakes

article

A month into autumn has brought out the vibrant colors seen at Mammoth Lakes. While some summits and canyons have peaked for the season, others are peaking now or near peak.

But for those unable to make the trek, KTVU has prepared a gallery from Mammoth Lakes that captures the beauty of autumn, especially as it tends to be less crowded during this time of year, Mammoth Lakes Tourism shared.

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

Mammoth Lakes fall color: Photo courtesy: Samantha Lindberg- Mammoth Lakes Tourism

More information about Mammoth Lakes can be found here.