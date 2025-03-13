Pico Rivera tornado confirmed by NWS as storm knocks down trees

The Brief A powerful storm continued moving through Southern California on Thursday, March 13. During the overnight hours, Pico Rivera was hit by a tornado. The tornado was confirmed after a team with the National Weather Service surveyed the area.



As the peak of a winter storm hammered down on California, bringing rain, gusty winds and mountain snow, another weather event occurred in Los Angeles County.

Meteorologists previously warned the magnitude of the storm could also bring hail, as well as "weak" tornadoes.

What we know:

The National Weather Service investigated reports of a possible tornado that hit Pico Rivera during the overnight hours.

The weather event, rare for the region, happened around 3:15 a.m.

A team conducted a storm survey on Thursday morning and confirmed the twister had touched down in the community located in southeast LA County.

Photos from the area showed there was storm damage, including downed trees. However, no injuries were reported.

By the numbers:

The NWS confirmed the tornado was an EF0. While it's the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale, it can still cause significant damage.

What they're saying:

"What we saw was a damage pattern consistent with what we see with a small, brief, weak tornado that occurred. While brief, it was still damaging," said Dr. Ariel Cohen with the NWS.

He continued to explain, "Many folks here experienced some very significant damage to their residences. Our hearts go out to everyone who was impacted by these storms. And on behalf of the National Weather Service, we have confirmed that indeed, around 3:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, a tornado did impact Pico Rivera, bringing winds of approximately 85mph over a length of approximately one mile, 80 yards wide. We call this an Enhanced Fujita F zero tornado. It's at an upper end of the lowest rating level of tornadoes. Still one that is damaging."