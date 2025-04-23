1st lawsuit filed in Piedmont Cybertruck crash that killed 3 college students

article

The Brief The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Alameda County Superior Court. The parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara are suing the estate of Soren Dixon, the driver of the Cybertruck, along with Charles Patterson, the owner of the car involved in the crash. The parents allege Dixon "negligently and carelessly drove" the Cybertruck, losing control of the car, which caused it to catch on fire.



A grieving family on Wednesday filed the first lawsuit stemming from a deadly Cybertruck crash in Piedmont where three college students died on the day before Thanksgiving.

Carl and Noelle Tsukahara, the parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara, are suing the estate of Soren Dixon, the driver of the Cybertruck, along with Charles Patterson, the owner of the car involved in the November crash.

The Tsukahara family wants to know more details about what happened before 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2024, when Dixon, 19, drove his grandparents' Cybertruck with three other friends, including Carl's daughter, Krysta, Jack Nelson, 20, and Jordan Miller, 20.

The family is also looking for access to the Cybertruck itself, which is currently with the California Highway Patrol, the family's attorney, Roger Dreyer, told KTVU.

The backstory:

Police said that Dixon was driving fast, though the exact speed hasn't been made public, and that he crashed at Hampton Road and King Avenue.

Upon impact, the Cybertruck became engulfed in fire, and Dixon, Tsukahara and Nelson died.

Miller was the only one to survive – he was pulled out by a friend who broke the windows of the vehicle and dragged him to safety.

Community members say that Miller has since returned to the University of Wisconsin, where he is a business student.

Autopsy reports show that all three of the college students had alcohol and cocaine in their systems. Although, the lawsuit claims Krysta "had only trace amounts of alcohol in her system".

(L-R) Soren Dixon, Krysta Tsukahara and Jack Nelson, all 2023 Piedmont High graduates, were killed in a crash in Piedmont on Nov. 27, 2024. Photo: City of Piedmont

Details of the lawsuit

Dig deeper:

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, the parents allege Dixon "negligently and carelessly drove" the Cybertruck, losing control of the car, which caused it to catch on fire.

"This fire that started after the collision resulted in the death of Decedent Krysta Michelle Tsukahara, who was trapped in the subject vehicle," the lawsuit said.

The parents allege Patterson negligently entrusted Dixon with the Cybertruck "in such a fashion as to cause and/or contribute to the occurrence of the incident."

The parents said Wednesday, through a statement from a representative, that Krysta was not physically injured in the crash, but trapped in the Cybertruck after it caught fire.

"Krysta was seated in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle when it crashed into a tree and caught fire. She was not physically injured in the impact, but was tragically trapped inside the vehicle as it burned, unable to escape," Kellie DeMarco, a representative for the family, said.

The parents say they've suffered both economic and non-economic damages, including the loss of their daughter's "love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, and moral support."

The Tsukahara family is claiming damages for the medical expenses they incurred from the care Krysta received prior to her death, in addition to damages to her personal property. They're also asking for monetary damages to cover funeral and burial costs, along with the cost of their legal action.

"Krysta was a beautiful, bright young woman with her whole life ahead of her," her father, Carl, said in a statement. "We’ve had to endure not only the loss of our daughter, and our son the loss of his sister, but we have had to suffer through the silence of those who were with her that night and how it is that someone could be in this vehicle in the condition that he was in relative to his alcohol and drug use. Our family is seeking additional information regarding all aspects of this tragedy."

Dreyer, the family's attorney, reiterated that Krysta's parents are looking for answers to learn who is accountable for the Cybertruck crash.

"Our clients don’t want to speculate as to who is to blame," Dreyer said. "They want answers and additional information in order to see who is accountable for this tragedy and who played a role in their daughter’s death.

The lawsuit does not name Tesla as a defendant.

KTVU has reached out to the other families involved in the crash in the past, and they have asked for their privacy.

No other family has filed a lawsuit at this point.