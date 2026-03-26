Woman injured in Piedmont home invasion, search for suspects underway

The Brief A woman, asleep in a bedroom at the time of the robbery, was assaulted and injured after the suspects allegedly demanded cash, and she would not comply. Piedmont police were able to find the suspects' car in Oakland using a Flock Safety camera. The suspects are described as two Black men in their early 20s, 5'10" and 6'0" tall. Police say they were dressed in gray and black hooded sweatshirts.



Police in the East Bay are looking for two suspects after a woman was assaulted during a home invasion on Tuesday in a Piedmont neighborhood.

According to authorities, a man returned to his home in the 400 block of Scenic Avenue around 12:25 a.m. to find the front door of the home open, and two suspects inside.

A woman, asleep in a bedroom at the time of the robbery, was assaulted and injured after the suspects allegedly demanded cash, and she would not comply.

The suspects then "ransacked" the home, police said.

When officers arrived at the home, the suspects had already fled the scene, police said.

Piedmont police were able to find the suspects' car in Oakland using a Flock Safety camera.

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Who are the suspects?

What we know:

The suspects are described as two Black men in their early 20s, 5'10" and 6'0" tall. Police say they were dressed in gray and black hooded sweatshirts.

Piedmont are warning residents to secure their homes and be aware of their surroundings.

"Please continue to lock doors and windows, use exterior lighting when possible, and promptly report suspicious activity to the Piedmont Police Department," the department said on social media.