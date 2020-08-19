Pilot crashes, dies fighting central California wildfire

article

A pilot battling a fire in central California died after his helicopter crashed Wednesday morning.

Cal Fire said in a statement that a Call When Needed helicopter crashed while fighting a wildfire in western Fresno County. The Bell UH-1H helicopter was on a water dropping mission on the Hills Fire, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Coalinga.

The pilot was the only one on board.

The Fresno Sheriff’s office was called shortly after 11 a.m. to assist in a search and rescue mission.

Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Hennessey Fire residents in rural Napa County

CZU Fire: 22,000 residents told to evacuate in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

Advertisement

California wildfires destroy homes, prompt evacuations from Vacaville to Santa Cruz

SCU Lightning Complex: Crews battle East Bay fires, now going into Day 4