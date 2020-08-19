CZU Fire: 22,000 residents told to evacuate in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties on Wednesday morning because of 22 fires started by lightning strikes.

The cluster of fires is being called the CZU August Lightning Complex.

CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox said overnight, crews saw a "major increase" in the fire's activity, with several of the smaller fires merging into one big fire.

That has prompted the evacuation of about 22,000 people across the two counties. The fire, as of Wednesday morning, had burned 10,000 acres.

Cox said that some structures, possibly homes, have been destroyed, but he didn't know yet exactly how many.

Mandatory evacuation orders in San Mateo County have been expanded due to the spread of wildfires in the area:

Anyone in the areas of South Skyline Boulevard near Highway 9, Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve, Middleton Tract area, and Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community is being instructed to evacuate immediately.

Previous evacuation orders for San Mateo County were issued for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park areas, the Pescadero Creek County Park area, and the Butano area.

An evacuation center has been established at Pescadero High School, at 360 Butano Cutoff in the unincorporated community of Pescadero.