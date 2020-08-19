California wildfires destroy homes, prompt evacuations from Vacaville to Santa Cruz

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate broad areas of Northern California Wednesday as some 30 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

“Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews” because of the fires, said Will Powers, a state fire spokesman. “Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state.”

Thousands of homes and businesses were threatened in the wine-growing counties of Napa and Sonoma in an area devastated by a series of deadly blazes in the last three years. At least seven fires were grouped together as one of two major Lightning Fires in Northern California, a nod to their origins just a day earlier.

By Wednesday, the LNU fires had burned 50 square miles and was 0% contained. To put that in perspective, that’s about the size of the entire city of Vallejo.

Authorities issued several evacuation orders in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Christa Haefner had to evacuate.

"More than anything we’re worried about our animals," she said. "They don’t handle stress well."

Fire officials warned of “extreme fire behavior” challenging firefighters there, including strong winds. Powers said much of the fire was burning through rural areas with steep terrain, making it difficult to get crews in. Wednesday's weather wasn't going to help. Temperatures were expected to soar past 100 degrees in many inland spots.

Police and firefighters went door-to-door in Vacaville early Wednesday in a frantic scramble to warn residents to evacuate. Footage showed some homes in flames.

Blazes engulfed rural and forest areas near the San Francisco Bay Area, near Salinas in Monterey County, around Oroville Dam north of Sacramento, forested areas west of Silicon Valley, in remote Mendocino County and near the Nevada state line north of Lake Tahoe.

The cluster of wine country fires threatens an area that only last year grappled with another massive blaze that forced 200,000 to flee — a task made more complicated this year because of the pandemic.

Tuesday afternoon, the fire was moving toward an area called Atlas Peak that burned in 2017 in a blaze that killed six people and destroyed nearly 800 buildings.

Robin Sisemore hosed down vegetation in front of her mother’s adjacent house. Both homes were new, replacing ones that burned just three years ago.

To the south, evacuations were ordered for all of Boulder Creek to the west of Silicon Valley, a community of 5,000 high in the Santa Cruz mountains where windy, long, forested roads, some paved, some dirt, can easily become blocked during storms or fires.

That fire is being called the CZU fire and was burning across both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Evacuations were ordered there too. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 7,500 acres.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said that the fires were actually 22 smaller blazes merged togther.

"It's a very active timber fire," Cox said. "And a very serious threat to public safety."

As of Wednesday morning, the CZU Fire had burned 10,000 acres and 22,000 people had been evacuated in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide state of emergency.

HERE IS THE SPECIFIC BREAKDOWN OF SOME OF THE BIGGEST FIRES:

The LNU Lightning Complex Fires moved across the North Bay and overnight destroyed several homes near Highway 128 and the community of Winters, north of Vacaville.

Residents living along Pleasants Valley Road said flames moved at rapid speed, and went from one side of the hill, to the other in half an hour.

The fire was on top of their homes in minutes.

The LNU Lightning Complex Fires consist of a group of fires burning in areas, that began in Napa and Sonoma Counties, but then spread to the Solano County area and the Sacramento Valley.

The Vacaville Fire District says one of the fires jumped Pleasants Valley Road, and evacuations are now in effect.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office announced early Wednesday morning, that people living west of Blue Ridge road to Highway 505, and north of Cherry Glen Road to Highway 128 had to flee their homes.

************************************

Additional mandatory evacuation orders were issued early Wednesday morning due to the spread of the Hennessey Fire in rural Napa County.

The new mandatory evacuation orders are for Wooden Valley Road from Highway 121, including Wooden Valley Cross Road and Gordon Valley Road, to the Napa County line.

The Hennessey Fire is one of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires. Mandatory evacuations had been ordered Monday in heavily wooded areas covering Sage Canyon Road from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Road, Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including Pritchard Hill, and Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road

to Turtle Rock.

Mandatory evacuation orders of residences and commercial buildings along Steele Canyon Road from state Highway 128 (near the state Highway 121 junction) northeast to the Berryessa Highlands housing development just south of Lake Berryessa were issued Tuesday evening.

The fire, first reported about 6:45 a.m. Monday, had, as of Wednesday morning, burned about 10,000 acres of vegetation southwest of Lake Berryessa, and was moving quickly eastward toward Highway 128. There was zero containment reported as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One structure and two outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said an evacuation shelter has been established at Crosswalk Community Church 2590 First St. in Napa.

Those seeking shelter must bring a face covering, adhere to social distancing and otherwise practice good hygiene habits. The shelter will be open only to people displaced by the fire, and those who come will have to provide their home addresses.



************************************

The CZU Fire is burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties.

Significant portions of the Northern part of Santa Cruz County including Last Chance and Big Basin State Park, and Las Cumbres are under a mandatory evacuation order.

All of Boulder Creek Fire Protection District has received a mandatory evacuation notice. For more information click here.

Mandatory evacuation orders in San Mateo County have been expanded to South Skyline Boulevard near Highway 9, Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve, Middleton Tract area, and Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights Community is being instructed to evacuate immediately.

Previous evacuation orders for San Mateo County were issued for the Loma Mar and Dearborn Park areas, the Pescadero Creek County Park area, and the Butano area. An evacuation center has been established at Pescadero High School, at 360 Butano Cutoff in the unincorporated community of Pescadero.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



