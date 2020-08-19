SCU Lightning Complex: Crews battle East Bay fires, now going into Day 4

Evacuation orders were issued for areas of Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, and Stanislaus County as fire crews battle the SCU Lightning Complex fires.

The SCU Lightning Complex is a group of approximately 20 fires, split in three main zones: the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone, and the Deer Zone. Cumulatively, the fires have burned an estimated 130 square miles, of which 5% is contained on Wednesday morning.

Two first responders have been injured and up to 1,400 structures are threatened.

Evacuation orders include Frank Raines Park to Mines Road and Del Puerto Canyon Road to Mines Road in Alameda and Stanislaus Counties; Welch Creek Road in Alameda County; and Marsh Creek Road from Round Valley to Morgan Territory, all of Morgan Territory, and Marsh Creek mobile home park in Contra Costa County.

