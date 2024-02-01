Pilot killed in Concord plane crash identified

article

A pilot who died in a plane crash Tuesday in Concord has been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office as Jacek Romanski, a 75-year-old Berkeley resident.

Romanski was the only person on board the Van's RV-6 aircraft when it went down at about 10:30 a.m. at Concord Avenue and Diamond Boulevard, just south of Buchanan Field Airport and the adjacent Skylinks at Buchanan Fields Golf Course.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Concord plane crash kills 1

When the crash occurred, the plane struck a vehicle and its driver was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain injury, Concord police said.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.