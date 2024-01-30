Expand / Collapse search
Concord plane crash kills 1

Concord
Small plane crash kills 1 in East Bay

A small plane crashed in Concord, killing one person on Tuesday, authorities said.

CONCORD, Calif. - A small plane crashed in Concord, killing one person on Tuesday, authorities said. 

The plane went down at Diamond Boulevard and Concord Avenue, near the Buchanan Field Airport, around 10:30 a.m. It's unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. 

The driver of a vehicle also suffered minor injuries due to the crash, the  Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The downed plane was identified as a Van's RV-6, a two-seat, single-engine aircraft by the Con Fire department.

It's unclear what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board will investigate.

Video posted to social media showed the cockpit and the nose of the aircraft crushed. 