Pilot, passengers OK after small plane makes emergency landing at San Jose airport

The pilot of a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday at San Jose International Airport, officials said.

SkyFox captured some of the amazing landing just before noon, where despite bumping down on the runway on its belly, everyone inside the plane was OK, officials said. There were four people on board.

About 11 a.m., the pilot of the Piper PA-46 declared an emergency and reported a possible problem with the plane's landing gear before noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The flight departed Idaho Falls Regional Airport and was headed to Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose when it diverted.

Video captured by KTVU shows the moment the pilot was able to land safely at San Jose International Airport about 11:50 a.m.

For a while, airport officials ceased all operations immediately after the emergency landing.

Advertisement