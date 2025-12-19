Pineapple Express: Days of rain expected for Bay Area through Christmas

An atmospheric river has set its sights on the Bay Area, promising days of rain leading into the Christmas holiday.

According to the National Weather Service, the system is fueled by a plume of moisture from the tropical Pacific near Hawaii, a phenomenon commonly known as a "Pineapple Express."

The North Bay and coastal regions received the first round of the storm series on Friday morning. While the initial precipitation was light, meteorologists expect the system to intensify as it moves through the region.

Wet Friday commute

Forecasters expect heavier bands of rain to arrive from north to south between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, with moderate rainfall spreading into San Francisco and the East Bay.

The evening commute across much of the Bay Area could be hampered by steady rain and rising winds.

This storm system is expected to linger with heavier rain falling overnight and into Saturday afternoon. While the Bay Area may see a brief reprieve mid-day, high moisture levels will remain in the atmosphere.

Second storm arrives

A second, more powerful storm is anticipated to pummel the region starting Saturday evening. This system, which will last through 4 p.m. on Tuesday, brings a threat of isolated to scattered flash floods in low-lying areas.

The atmospheric river is expected to peak on Sunday, bringing stronger and more prolonged rainfall. The strongest winds are forecast for late Sunday afternoon and evening as pressure gradients tighten across the region.

A soggy Christmas outlook

A third storm system is slated to arrive Tuesday evening and linger through next Friday, ensuring a wet Christmas for the Bay Area.

This final wave will bring moderate to heavy rainfall, and the NWS warns that flash flooding remains a possibility throughout the holiday week.