Pink Triangle returns to Twin Peaks for Pride Month

Community members from across the Bay Area marked Pride Month by installing a giant-sized display of the iconic Pink Triangle in San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood.

This marks the Pink Triangle’s 28th year in the city. The triangle celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and marks an iconic symbol of pride. Organizers tell KTVU it took more than 400 volunteers and 500 metal stakes to complete the installation.

"Part of appreciating any Pride is knowing where you’ve been," says the installation’s cofounder, Patrick Carney. "The pink triangle is exactly that, reminder of what has happened and a warning that it could happen again."

The Pink Triangle was originally used to brand suspected homosexuals in Nazi concentration camps. In the 1970s it was revived as a symbol of protest.

Today the Pink Triangle is seen and worn as a symbol of pride, resilience and so much more.

This year’s display marks the first time in 10 years new material is being used in the installation.

Organizers said volunteers used bright pink tarps and a border of sailcloth to complete the project. Estimated to take measure an acre in size, Carney hopes the installment will spark curiosity as people drive by.

"This is also an educational installation as well," Carney said. "Many people may not know what it means."

Informational placards with a brief history of the Pink Triangle are featured around the perimeter of the installation.

The Pink Triangle will be on display until July 1.

Dave Detling is a freelance reporter with KTVU. You can follow him on Twitter at @DaveKTVU. You can also email him at dave.detling@ktvu.com