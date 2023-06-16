Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence receive award as protestors gather outside Dodgers Stadium

Protestors began gathering outside Dodgers Stadium Friday afternoon, four hours before the game was set to begin. The protestors held a prayer protest, saying they believe the Dodger's shouldn't honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a non-profit charity organization whose members dress in drag as nuns and priests.

"So I want to thank you today for being out here and taking that first step saying enough is enough," said one of the protestors on the stage.

"We love all the brothers and sisters and the ones that offend our religion. We just only we can say God Bless to them," said a woman in the crowd who was also protesting.

The controversy exploded last month after the Dodgers announced they would honor the Los Angeles branch of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a community award at the Dodgers' June 16th Pride night.

After the L.A. archdiocese and other Catholic groups from outside the state protested, the Dodgers withdrew the invitation. Later, the team reversed course again and re-invited the Sisters back, after the team's pride partners threatened to boycott the night.

The Dodgers did present the award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Friday evening, but it was nearly one hour before the game started, and the stadium was largely empty.

At the Elks Lodge 3 in San Francisco Friday night, the San Francisco branch of the Sisters of Perpetual were volunteering for a charity Pride bingo night and mentioned their sister group in Los Angeles getting the Dodgers' award.

MORE: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence accept LA Dodgers' re-invitation to Pride Night

"We get grief for mocking religion, but the origins of the Sisters are in giving ministry to people whose faiths and families had turned their backs on them when they were dying of AIDS," said Sister Vina Sinfurrs.

"My parents' marriage ended when the parish priest had an affair with my mother. My grandmother lived her life in shame because she couldn't bury a stillborn child in the church cemetery," said Sister Vina Sinfurrs, "What we offer is ministry without judgment and unqualified love."

At the Hi-Tops sports bar in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood, the game was up on the screens. Some people said they're glad the Dodgers honored the Sisters, who volunteer the charitable organization and raise money for LGBTQ causes.

"They exemplify Christian values more than any so-called people that are against the queer community," said Jonathan Hamilt, Executive Director of the Drag Story Hour.

"I think of all the times to be prideful, this is it. We need to stand up and represent who we are," said Casey Cassidy, general manager at the Hi-Tops bar.

The Dodgers say they plan to hold a Christian Faith and Family day at the end of July.

